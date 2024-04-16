Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Impressive Twerking Skills To Nicki Minaj Throwback

Teyana Taylor recently stepped out for the 2024 Revolve Festival, and based on her latest social media posts, the songstress had a blast. In one clip, she's seen soaking up the sun in a sheer blue dress, which she paired with a fun white cowgirl hat. As she sipped on her drink, she fittingly threw it back to Nicki Minaj's "Dance (A$$) Remix" with Big Sean.

As expected, countless Instagram commenters are now thirsting for the Harlem-born performer and her impressive dancing skills. Plenty are also praising her for her allegiance to Nicki Minaj, noting how over ten years later, the song still hits. Of course, Taylor appeared to have the lyrics down pat.

Teyana Taylor At Revolve Festival

"Ate the girls up and down fully dressed," one social media user writes. "Her body SO DAMN TEA!," another notes. Unfortunately, several other commenters are curious about what this means for Taylor's friendship with one of Nicki's longtime rivals, Cardi B. "Cardi about to foam from the mouth," one user says. Regardless, her supporters are glad to see her back outside and serving looks, particularly following her split from her ex, Iman Shumpert.

The former pair announced their divorce late last year, and have since been making headlines for their claims about one another in legal docs ever since. Just a few weeks ago, for example, Taylor accused Shumpert of leaving their children confused after having a lady friend stay the night at his home while they were present. She asked the court to allow a child psychologist to testify on the matter. What do you think of Teyana Taylor showing off her impressive twerking skills at Revolve Fest? What about her dancing to a Nicki Minaj throwback? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

