Teyana Taylor & Leonardo DiCaprio Film Scene For New Movie

Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio were both spotted filming a scene for Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming untitled film. TMZ obtained footage of the two on set together from Saturday in downtown Sacramento. The two rocked business attire in the scene while walking into a high-rise building.

While little is known about the highly-anticipated project, the costume designs make the film appear to be set in the modern day. This would make it Anderson’s first to do so since 2002’s Punch-Drunk Love. In the years since, he’s released There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, Phantom Thread, and Licorice Pizza. In addition to Taylor and DiCaprio, the cast features Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Junglepussy. After the cast was announced, Junglepussy wrote on Twitter: “BEING CAST IN A FILM LIKE THIS IS NOT NORMAL FOR AN ARTIST LIKE ME GOTTA PAT MYSELF ON THE BACK.”

Teyana Taylor Attends Premiere Of "The Book Of Clarence"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Teyana Taylor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony. Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

In other Teyana Taylor news, she recently made headlines for calling out TMZ over the outlet's coverage of her divorce from Iman Shumpert. "Y'all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I'm tired of it!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Every time I turn around it's either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!!" The outlet had just covered a report that her WiFi and cable had been cut off and that she hadn't been receiving any financial support from Shumpert.

Junglepussy Reacts To Being Cast In PTA's Film

BEING CAST IN A FILM LIKE THIS IS NOT NORMAL FOR AN ARTIST LIKE ME GOTTA PAT MYSELF ON THE BACK — JP (@JUNGLEPUSSY) February 4, 2024

There's currently no release date for Paul Thomas Anderson's next film. Check out the video from set at the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project as well as Teyana Taylor on HotNewHipHop.

