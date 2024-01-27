Teyana Taylor Slams "TMZ" For "Misleading" Divorce Reports

Since announcing her split from Iman Shumpert in September of last year, Teyana Taylor has made various headlines for the breakup. In November, her previously secret divorce filing started to gain traction online, and featured various shocking accusations against her ex. She argued that he displayed traits of a narcissist, treated her cruelly, was jealous of her career, and more.

Things only ramped up from there. A subsequent filing showed Taylor accusing him of being intoxicated while caring for their two small children. Earlier this week, the pattern continued, with TMZ reporting that he had the utilities in their home shut off. According to the outlet, Taylor woke up one day to find that the WiFi and cable had been cut off, and just a day later, the water. The outlet also reported that she hasn't been receiving any financial support from Shumpert when it comes to their kids, and is asking a judge to demand child support.

Teyana Taylor Is Fed Up

According to Taylor, however, the report was nothing short of "misleading." She took to her Instagram Story to call TMZ out recently, insisting they report the whole truth instead of only parts of it. "Yo @tmz you serious????" her message begins. "Y'all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I'm tired of it! Every time I turn around it's either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!!"

She continued, "SHOW IT ALL & COME CORRECT!!! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10's on 2's!" Moving forward, she asks that the outlet respect her and her family's privacy, and overall, "mind [their] damn business." What do you think of Teyana Taylor calling out TMZ for their "misleading" reports on her divorce from Iman Shumpert? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

