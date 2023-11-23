Teyana Taylor Describes Iman Shumpert As A Narcissist In Secret Divorce Filing

Things are not looking so good for Iman Shumpert.

BYAlexander Cole
AHF's Dallas 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Starring Diana Ross

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had been married since 2016 and were seen as an industry power couple. However, a couple of months ago, Shumpert found himself at the center of a massive cheating scandal. Overall, it was looking pretty bad for the former NBA player. Back in September, Taylor confirmed that the two had separated from one another. For many fans, it was a sad ending to a relationship that seemed to be great, on the surface. However, beneath it all, there were some serious cracks.

We now know this thanks to Taylor's divorce filing, which has gone public thanks to a new report from TMZ. Essentially, Taylor had filed for divorce back in January, months before the most recent cheating scandal. As it turns out, this was not the first time Shumpert had allegedly cheated. Furthermore, in the divorce filing, Taylor revealed how Shump is allegedly a narcissist who was controlling and insecure during their relationship.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Serves Stunning Looks For Marine Serre Show

Teyana Taylor Divorce Filing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

Essentially, the former ballplayer didn't like the fact that she was famous. Taylor describes how Shumpert would try to stop her from working and would then get mad at her for not making money. Moreover, there were instances in which he felt insecure about being her partner and would lash out because of it. Taylor tried to file for divorce a few times, however, Shumpert convinced her to stay. In the end, she ultimately decided to leave because he would not change.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. Not to mention, we will continue to bring attention to the biggest upcoming releases.

Read More: Teyana Taylor: A Multifaceted Force Redefining Contemporary R&B

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.