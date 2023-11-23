Teyana Taylor Describes Iman Shumpert As A Narcissist In Secret Divorce Filing

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had been married since 2016 and were seen as an industry power couple. However, a couple of months ago, Shumpert found himself at the center of a massive cheating scandal. Overall, it was looking pretty bad for the former NBA player. Back in September, Taylor confirmed that the two had separated from one another. For many fans, it was a sad ending to a relationship that seemed to be great, on the surface. However, beneath it all, there were some serious cracks.

We now know this thanks to Taylor's divorce filing, which has gone public thanks to a new report from TMZ. Essentially, Taylor had filed for divorce back in January, months before the most recent cheating scandal. As it turns out, this was not the first time Shumpert had allegedly cheated. Furthermore, in the divorce filing, Taylor revealed how Shump is allegedly a narcissist who was controlling and insecure during their relationship.

Teyana Taylor Divorce Filing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

Essentially, the former ballplayer didn't like the fact that she was famous. Taylor describes how Shumpert would try to stop her from working and would then get mad at her for not making money. Moreover, there were instances in which he felt insecure about being her partner and would lash out because of it. Taylor tried to file for divorce a few times, however, Shumpert convinced her to stay. In the end, she ultimately decided to leave because he would not change.

