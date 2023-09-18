Teyana Taylor’s Instagram Lights Up With Radiant Selfie Amid Iman Shumpert Split

A breakup between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert is likely the last thing pop culture fanatics thought about putting on their 2023 bingo card, but here it is, unfolding in front of our eyes. Unlike other messy celebrity separations that play out all through the tabloids and on social media, the creative and the athlete have managed to go their separate ways quietly. In her statement over the weekend, Taylor made it clear that there's no bad blood between her and Shumpert. Interestingly, he was recently accused of cheating on her before the world knew about their split.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!" she wrote yesterday (September 17) while sharing the sad news as playfully as possible. "To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children," the "Rose in Harlem" hitmaker further clarified. At the end of her explanation, Teyana understandably said that she's taking fans out of the group chat again.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Split Amid Cheating Rumors

Teyana Taylor Has a "Fresh Face [and a] Full Soul"

On Monday (September 18), the dancer made it clear that she won't be addressing any of our burning questions. Instead, she's focused on enjoying what life has to offer, and continuing to look beautiful. She posted a radiant new selfie today, which finds her deep, brown eyes gazing intensely into the camera. Aside from her valid face card, Taylor also has followers drooling over the side boob visible from her shirt. "Fresh face, full soul," text on the second image in today's photo dump says.

The amount of celebrity separations being confirmed in the news lately has been surprising, from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Now that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have joined the list, fans of the couple are reflecting on some of their best moments together. Check out our full timeline of their relationship at the link below. Make sure to tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Relationship Timeline

[Via]