Kendrick Lamar's Monthly Spotify Listeners Soar Following Drake Beef

British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The Machine
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Kendrick Lamar performs as part of British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns)

He officially entered the top 10 for the first time.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has been by far the biggest story in rap this year. While the beef is firmly in the rearview mirror now, fans are still processing everything that unfolded in the beef. It didn't help how quickly the beef unfolded. Diss tracks dropped in rapid-fire fashion one after another over a weekend last month. As those songs have hit the Hot 100 its become more and more clear that the beef was one of the most commercially appealing of all time. It included two songs, "Like That" and "Not Like Us" that debuted in the top spot on the Hot 100. It also included three other top-ten hits on the chart.

Kendrick Lamar in particular has seen a massive boost in streaming. Not only have his diss tracks been the bigger hits of the pair, but his back catalog has also racked up more and more streams. As of today, he has reached a new peak on the most listened to artists in the world chart. The list keeps track of where particular artists lie among the most popular in all of music. It's been dominated by Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the past few years. Now Kendrick Lamar has officially entered the top 10 for the first time in his career as he currently sits at the #10 spot. Consequently on the other side of the beef, Drake currently sits as the #6 most listened-to artist in the world.

Kendrick Lamar Enters The Top 10 Most Listened To Artists On Spotify

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar was recently honored with a top 10 spot of a different kind. Apple Music has spent all week ranking their greatest albums of all time in a top 100 list. The top 10 was finally revealed today where Kendrick's 2012 album Good Kid m.A.A.D City landed at the number 7 spot.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar becoming one of the top 10 most listened-to artists on Spotify for the first time? Do you think his level of popularity will be maintained going forward even without the beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

