Drake Gets Roasted For Debuting New Hairstyle In Duck Face Selfie

BYCaroline Fisher690 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake still can't catch a break.

Drake's social media antics never fail to capture the attention of both fans and critics alike, and the Toronto rapper's latest Instagram story post is no exception. Last night, he shared a new selfie, sporting his signature duck face and debuting a new hairstyle. As far as his hair goes, he's kept it simple compared to some of his other recent styles, ditching the braids entirely. This, of course, has prompted plenty of commenters to reference Kendrick Lamar's line about braids on his Drake diss track "Euphoria."

"'What is it, the braids?' Got to him," one Instagram user in Worldstar's comments section writes. "Kendrick got this man to cut his whole hair off," someone else jokes. Others are more concerned with Drake's pose. "Why he always tryna kiss me thru the phone," a commenter wonders. Some even speculate that he must be trolling. For now, whether or not that's true remains unclear, but this is far from the first selfie of its kind.

Read More: Drake Makes Toronto Raptors Broadcast Focus On Jessie Reyez And Gushes Over Her

Drake Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle In New Photo

Earlier this month, for example, he hopped online to post a mirror selfie. In it, he's seen rocking braided pigtails and a similarly pouty facial expression. He got roasted for that one as well, though it clearly didn't stop him from getting back on the Gram. It looks like Drizzy could have far bigger things to worry about these days than selfies, however.

Last week, he told his followers that he put $355K on Mike Tyson winning his boxing match against Jake Paul. "I'm late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today," he captioned his post. "And tmrw @stake I need some dubs." Sadly, both he and Mike Tyson took major losses on Friday. He's yet to comment on the lost bet, which was just one of many he's lost so far this year.

Read More: Drake Loses $355K After Betting On Mike Tyson To Beat Jake Paul

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...