Drake Gets Roasted For Debuting New Hairstyle In Duck Face Selfie

Drake still can't catch a break.

Drake's social media antics never fail to capture the attention of both fans and critics alike, and the Toronto rapper's latest Instagram story post is no exception. Last night, he shared a new selfie, sporting his signature duck face and debuting a new hairstyle. As far as his hair goes, he's kept it simple compared to some of his other recent styles, ditching the braids entirely. This, of course, has prompted plenty of commenters to reference Kendrick Lamar's line about braids on his Drake diss track "Euphoria."

"'What is it, the braids?' Got to him," one Instagram user in Worldstar's comments section writes. "Kendrick got this man to cut his whole hair off," someone else jokes. Others are more concerned with Drake's pose. "Why he always tryna kiss me thru the phone," a commenter wonders. Some even speculate that he must be trolling. For now, whether or not that's true remains unclear, but this is far from the first selfie of its kind.

Drake Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle In New Photo

Earlier this month, for example, he hopped online to post a mirror selfie. In it, he's seen rocking braided pigtails and a similarly pouty facial expression. He got roasted for that one as well, though it clearly didn't stop him from getting back on the Gram. It looks like Drizzy could have far bigger things to worry about these days than selfies, however.