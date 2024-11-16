Drake Makes Toronto Raptors Broadcast Focus On Jessie Reyez And Gushes Over Her

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1253 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A Certified Lover Boy indeed.

Drake always reps his city, whether it's attending NBA games and hopping on broadcasts to support his beloved Toronto Raptors or shouting out the 6ix's musical talent. During a Raptors game versus the Sacramento Kings this month, he combined both by urging the Toronto basketball team's broadcast to turn the cameras over to Jessie Reyez, who was watching the game from the sidelines. "Put the camera on Jessie Reyez," the OVO mogul remarked on air. "She looks 29 out of ten tonight. Let's get a camera shot of her, forget these clowns. Oh, yeah, let's get a shot of her real – Look at that. Wowzers. Wowzers. An absolute national treasure right there."

Meanwhile, in other Drake-related sports news, he didn't have the best gambling luck in the world recently, adding more fuel to the "Drizzy curse" fire. He bet on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul in their boxing match last night (Friday, November 15), but Paul's victory resulted in him losing $355K. As a proud Stake affiliate and betting man, we're sure that Aubrey Graham's stacks of millions don't make him sweat over a six-figure loss.

Read More: Drake's Ranking On Billboard's "Greatest Pop Star" Of The 21st Century List Causes Internet Fervor

Drake Shouts Out Jessie Reyez

Nevertheless, there are some other rumblings concerning Drake in the sports world these days, and they have to do with the aforementioned Sacramento Kings. One of their players, DeMar DeRozan, was a Toronto Raptor at one point before moving to other teams, eventually landing with the Kings in his native California. The superstar rapper shaded DeRozan through various means when he attended the Raptors' first game against the Kings this season, and it was all due to the basketball player's choice to attend Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert and appear in the "Not Like Us" music video dissing the 6ix God.

"I think Drake was hurt a little bit because of the relationship he built with DeMar in Toronto," NBA star Carmelo Anthony recently posited. "Representing the 6ix, Raptors — You know that was a lot of connection with those two. He’s a Raptor for life from a basketball standpoint. Yes, that jersey should be going up. Drake did a lot when he said, 'I’ma go up there and take it down.' That part is a lot. Those are shots. You my man, we in the crib, we hanging, we building the 6ix up. From that standpoint, that would f**k me up, too."

Read More: Pharrell Williams Has The Perfect Response For Drake's "Meltdown" Diss

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...