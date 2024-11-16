Drake Makes Toronto Raptors Broadcast Focus On Jessie Reyez And Gushes Over Her

A Certified Lover Boy indeed.

Drake always reps his city, whether it's attending NBA games and hopping on broadcasts to support his beloved Toronto Raptors or shouting out the 6ix's musical talent. During a Raptors game versus the Sacramento Kings this month, he combined both by urging the Toronto basketball team's broadcast to turn the cameras over to Jessie Reyez, who was watching the game from the sidelines. "Put the camera on Jessie Reyez," the OVO mogul remarked on air. "She looks 29 out of ten tonight. Let's get a camera shot of her, forget these clowns. Oh, yeah, let's get a shot of her real – Look at that. Wowzers. Wowzers. An absolute national treasure right there."

Meanwhile, in other Drake-related sports news, he didn't have the best gambling luck in the world recently, adding more fuel to the "Drizzy curse" fire. He bet on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul in their boxing match last night (Friday, November 15), but Paul's victory resulted in him losing $355K. As a proud Stake affiliate and betting man, we're sure that Aubrey Graham's stacks of millions don't make him sweat over a six-figure loss.

Drake Shouts Out Jessie Reyez

Nevertheless, there are some other rumblings concerning Drake in the sports world these days, and they have to do with the aforementioned Sacramento Kings. One of their players, DeMar DeRozan, was a Toronto Raptor at one point before moving to other teams, eventually landing with the Kings in his native California. The superstar rapper shaded DeRozan through various means when he attended the Raptors' first game against the Kings this season, and it was all due to the basketball player's choice to attend Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert and appear in the "Not Like Us" music video dissing the 6ix God.