Drake's Ranking On Billboard's "Greatest Pop Star" Of The 21st Century List Causes Internet Fervor

Drake has been ranked as the fourth greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, making for the latest update in their viral list. Explaining the decision, the outlet cited his utter dominance of the charts throughout his career, noting his 13 Hot 100 No. 1 singles and 13 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums.

The piece explains: "But impressive as his chart figures are, Drake’s impact on his era goes well beyond the stats. From the moment he first became a mainstream proposition in 2009, the Toronto MC widened the parameters of hip-hop stardom — both in the sound and content of the genre’s biggest hits and the background of and image projected by the hitmakers behind them — while also tugging it towards the mainstream’s middle."

The Billboard article also addresses Drake's recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, of which many fans declared him the loser. "And while he may be at the toughest moment of his career currently, betting against a bounceback from Drake — who, lest we forget, was the longest of long shots from Day One to become anything close to what he’s become today — remains a historically ill-advised move," it reads.

Fans have been having mixed responses to the ranking. Many used the title of the list to reassert that Drake isn't actually a rapper but instead a pop singer. Other fans of the Toronto artist wanted him placed even higher. The outlet has yet to announce the top three spots, but previous selections in the top 10 include Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Usher, Eminem, and more. Check out Billboard's ranking of Drake below.