Skepta Explains Why Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Is Hurting Hip-Hop

Skepta x Puma Collection Launch
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Skepta performs onstage at the Skepta x Puma Collection Launch on May 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Big Smoke Corporation)
Skepta isn't a fan of the feud.

Skepta says that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral feud from earlier this year is bad for the business of hip-hop and casts a negative light on younger artists looking for opportunities. While speaking with Ebro Darden, Skepta argued that the two are closing the very doors they opened in the industry.

"When stuff like that gets said now, it's more personal. There was one K. Dot diss track that came out and I was like, 'This is over.' Like this isn't rap. This isn't clashing anymore. This is over like they don't like each other. It's clear. I can hear it. I can hear it in his voice. He doesn't like him," he began. From there, Skepta brought up how both artists have major contracts with huge companies and that talking to each other like this "is looking crazy." He explained: "It's hurting what we've built. It's hurting what we've all built this whole time. If you don't like each other, just link up and talk to each other and sort it out." He concluded by arguing that the whole beef is shutting doors that Drake and Lamar opened for younger artists.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Lamar kicked off the feud by dissing both Drake and J. Cole during an appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That," earlier this year. Afterward, he and Drake traded several vicious diss tracks aimed at one another including the massive hit song, "Not Like Us."

Skepta Breaks His Silence On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

In other news, the NFL recently announced that Lamar will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. That news hasn't sat well with Drake's longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne, who wanted to perform at the event. Check out Skepta's full thoughts on the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar below.

