Skepta Explains Why Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Is Hurting Hip-Hop

"When stuff like that gets said now, it's more personal. There was one K. Dot diss track that came out and I was like, 'This is over.' Like this isn't rap. This isn't clashing anymore. This is over like they don't like each other. It's clear. I can hear it. I can hear it in his voice. He doesn't like him," he began. From there, Skepta brought up how both artists have major contracts with huge companies and that talking to each other like this "is looking crazy." He explained: "It's hurting what we've built. It's hurting what we've all built this whole time. If you don't like each other, just link up and talk to each other and sort it out." He concluded by arguing that the whole beef is shutting doors that Drake and Lamar opened for younger artists.