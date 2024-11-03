Lil Wayne Claims Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Was “Ripped Away” From Him

Caroline Fisher
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne brought up the Super Bowl at Lil Weezyana Fest.

In September, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February. While the news was exciting to many, others were outraged and perceived it as a snub to Lil Wayne, as the event is set to take place in his hometown of New Orleans. During his performance at Lil Weezyana Fest yesterday, he referenced the debacle, making it clear that he's not quite over it.

"I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”

Lil Wayne References Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show At Lil Weezyana Fest

This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has expressed his disappointment over the apparent snub, however. Just days after it was announced that the opportunity had gone to Kendrick Lamar, Weezy broke his silence with a heartbreaking video. In it, he explained how disappointed and shocked he was. “That hurt, it hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform," he expressed. “It broke me, but I'm just trying to put myself back together."

Fortunately, Lil Wayne received at least some of his flowers at the fest yesterday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell honored him with the key to the city of New Orleans. He also reunited with Birdman and his fellow Hot Boys members Juvenile, B.G., and Turk. What do you think of Lil Wayne claiming the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans was "ripped away" from him? Do you agree with him or not? What about his performance at Lil Weezyana Fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

