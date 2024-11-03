Lil Wayne Claims Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Was “Ripped Away” From Him

Lil Wayne brought up the Super Bowl at Lil Weezyana Fest.

In September, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February. While the news was exciting to many, others were outraged and perceived it as a snub to Lil Wayne, as the event is set to take place in his hometown of New Orleans. During his performance at Lil Weezyana Fest yesterday, he referenced the debacle, making it clear that he's not quite over it.

"I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”

Lil Wayne References Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show At Lil Weezyana Fest

This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has expressed his disappointment over the apparent snub, however. Just days after it was announced that the opportunity had gone to Kendrick Lamar, Weezy broke his silence with a heartbreaking video. In it, he explained how disappointed and shocked he was. “That hurt, it hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform," he expressed. “It broke me, but I'm just trying to put myself back together."