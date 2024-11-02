Lil Wayne Will Be Honored With The Key To The City Of New Orleans

Weezy loves NOLA, and NOLA loves Weezy.

Lil Wayne may have not gotten the hometown Super Bowl halftime show he wanted next year, but New Orleans will never stop reciprocating that love and passion. Moreover, according to NBC WDSU 6, he will receive the key to the city during his Lil Weezyana Fest at the Smoothie King Center today (Saturday, November 2), a festival that promotes local talent and uplifts his community. NOLA's mayor, LaToya Cantrell will present Tunechi with the honor, whereas Master P will honor him with a career achievement award. Wayne's never been one to miss out on his flowers ever since he came up, but that doesn't make their presence any less meaningful.

Furthermore, this comes as fans are demanding for Lil Wayne's flowers over this whole Super Bowl halftime show debacle concerning Kendrick Lamar, who got the spot. However, some folks out there believe that K.Dot will actually reach out to him to perform alongside him, an offer that fellow Cash Money alums Juvenile and Mannie Fresh recently said they would accept if they got the call.

Lil Wayne Set To Receive The Key To New Orleans

"Oh, we are there," Juvenile expressed on Power 106's "Brown Bag Mornings." "Kendrick is one of the best performers we’ve ever seen. [...] In the hip-hop world, he raises the bar. So it’s something that everybody wants to see. And if he calls, I’m there." "The thing is, the Internet makes something that it’s not," Mannie Fresh added. "[They] feel like we took a side because we said, ‘It would be cool if [Lil Wayne] was in it.’ Of course we do, that’s our team. But, respectfully, Kendrick is, you know, he’s that dude." They concluded by eliminating any rumors of shade towards Kendrick Lamar, but also by positing that Weezy's campaign for the Super Bowl slot should at least warrant an olive branch.