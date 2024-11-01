Lil Wayne Dragged Into Family Conflict Over His Daughter Reginae & Her Mother's Brother

lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-7
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Toya Johnson's brother Walter took aim at Weezy and their wider family.

Things just got "Sticky" in the Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson family thanks to a recent Instagram Live rant from the former's brother Walter. For those unaware, Weezy and Toya share a child named Reginae, whom they welcomed into the world as teenagers back during the New Orleans rapper's rise to superstardom. However, it seems like there's some trouble brewing among the family these days, as Walter took to social media to air out a lot of grievances. During his rant, he name-dropped Tunechi and expressed similar animosity to others in his family for what he sees as a lack of accountability and support.

"You play with me, I'm letting you know, I'ma come for all of y'all," Walter said of Lil Wayne and the Johnson family. "Wayne, Toya, I don't give a f**k who it is. I'ma come for all of y'all. Reginae, I'ma come for everybody. Because don't play with me, bro. I'm real. When you ain't have nobody? When my mama wanted to – when the family wanted to have a f***ing abortion on Reginae? And ain't nobody could've did nothing to stop it? Walter stopped it. My mama was upstate. That's the s**t I'm trying to tell y'all. It's a lot of s**t that y'all don't f***ing know, and I'm tired of it. We highlight everybody else. B***h, I ain't from no Canada, n***a."

Toya Johnson's Brother's Rant Calling Out Lil Wayne

Then, Walter seemed to directly call Lil Wayne out for lying about who he hangs with, criticize his lack of support for the family around him, and get into some of the alleged dynamics between their colleagues in common. Finally, Toya Johnson's brother lamented how people won't believe his story, and told the naysayers mad at him that he doesn't care about their backlash.

We'll see if anything else comes of this alleged drama and whether or not the rest of the family will speak out. In other Lil Wayne news, his fellow Cash Money alums Juvenile and Mannie Fresh recently stated that they would absolutely join Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show if he invited them. This opened up another debate about whether or not Wayne would do so considering his strong bond with Drake.

