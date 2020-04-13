Toya Johnson
- TVToya Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Reality Star Worth?From NOLA roots to national acclaim: Toya Johnson's rise in fame and fortune. A journey of resilience and entrepreneurial flair.By Jake Skudder
- TVWE TV Greenlits Reality Show For Lil Wayne's Ex And Daughter"Toya and Reginae" is set to premiere on WE TV this fall. By Ben Mock
- GramToya Johnson's Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To MemphitzHer ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya's fiancé wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae HateAK called Reginae out of her name; now Tip wants to have a conversation with him. By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsToya Johnson Goes Off On Akademiks For Calling Reginae Out Of Her NameToya warned AK, "Keep my daughter name out your mouth."By Lawrencia Grose
- GramMemphitz Claims Reality TV Producer Told K. Michelle To Lie About Domestic ViolenceAfter Kandi Burruss called out Carlos King, Memphitz alleged that his ex K. Michelle told him King "coached her on what to say." By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Explains Why She No Longer Claps Back On Social MediaReginae is on a new path in life.By Lawrencia Grose
- StreetwearToya Johnson Twerks At Her Players Ball Birthday Party, Attended By Reginae Carter, 2 Chainz & MoreToya celebrated her 38th birthday in style.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNivea Praised By Lil Wayne's Other BMs Lauren London & Toya JohnsonThe in-depth interview revealed much about the singer that the world doesn't know, including details about her relationships with Weezy & The-Dream.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Confirms "I Get It From My Mama" With New PhotoThe resemblance is uncanny between the two.By Kevin Goddard
- GramToya Johnson Revisits Her Days As A Rapper: "I Was Serious Too"She uploaded a clip of her music video & Rasheeda Frost couldn't help but jump in the comments.By Erika Marie
- GramToya Johnson Shows Off Her Big Body Bentley Early Christmas GiftToya Johnson confirmed that she's been "on the nice list" this year, and it shows by the looks of a crisp, clean new 2021 Bentley Bentayga she received for Christmas.By Keenan Higgins
- GramLauren London, Toya Johnson Praise Reginae Carter's Beauty Following 50 Cent's CommentsReginae Carter received support from Toya Johnson and Lauren London after Lil Wayne & 50 Cent's recent interview with viral.By Erika Marie
- TVToya Johnson Gets Engaged & Reginae Carter Couldn't Be HappierReginae Carter's mom, Toya Johnson, announced her engagement by way of a new episode with T.I. & Tiny.By Rose Lilah
- GramYK Osiris Shoots His Shot With Reginae Carter: "Just Give Me A Chance"YK Osiris isn't giving up and he returns—wearing a necklace with Reginae Carter's face—to shoot his shot with the reality star.By Erika Marie
- TVReginae Carter Is All About Growth: The Famous Daughter Discusses Acting Dreams & MoreEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Reginae Carter talks to us about stepping into a lane all her own, and while the reality star continues to shine, she's standing on the wise advice given to her from her father, Lil Wayne, and her mother, Toya Johnson.By Erika Marie
- GramReginae Carter Claps Back At IG User Who Calls Her Out Over Twerking VideoReginae Carter shared a TikTok video of herself twerking for the camera and an Instagram user tried to call her out ver her previous comments.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Talks YFN Lucci Breakup: "Cucumber Party Was The Last Straw"Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci broke up months ago, but it looks as if she's still dealing with heartbreak.By Erika Marie