Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To Memphitz
Her ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya’s fiancé wasn’t having it.
Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.
Johnson and the music executive wed in 2011, but by 2015, the relationship ended. She is now engaged to Robert “Red” Rushing and the pair, who share a young daughter, are reportedly set to exchange “I dos” before the year’s end. However, for some reason, Memphitz decided to stir the pot.
He shared pictures of him and Johnson during happier times, including a photo of them sharing a kiss on the red carpet all those years ago. “Farewell My Love. Goodbye & Congrats,” Memphitz wrote over the image.
It was a walk down memory lane that Rushing didn’t appreciate.
In response, Rushing uploaded a clip of Will Smith’s infamous moment at the Academy Awards earlier this year. “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth,” Smith yelled in the video. In the caption, Rushing shared a few thoughts.
“I was raised in GA, one thing my good brother @troubleman31 always taught us,” he began. “’DISRESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED..PERIOD!!!’ AND IM STANDING ON THAT SH*T 110 PERCENT.”
People have been debating why Memphitz would kick up dust, but as they chat, check out Rushing’s post below.