Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.

Johnson and the music executive wed in 2011, but by 2015, the relationship ended. She is now engaged to Robert “Red” Rushing and the pair, who share a young daughter, are reportedly set to exchange “I dos” before the year’s end. However, for some reason, Memphitz decided to stir the pot.

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Holiday Road)

He shared pictures of him and Johnson during happier times, including a photo of them sharing a kiss on the red carpet all those years ago. “Farewell My Love. Goodbye & Congrats,” Memphitz wrote over the image.

It was a walk down memory lane that Rushing didn’t appreciate.

In response, Rushing uploaded a clip of Will Smith’s infamous moment at the Academy Awards earlier this year. “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth,” Smith yelled in the video. In the caption, Rushing shared a few thoughts.

“I was raised in GA, one thing my good brother @troubleman31 always taught us,” he began. “’DISRESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED..PERIOD!!!’ AND IM STANDING ON THAT SH*T 110 PERCENT.”

People have been debating why Memphitz would kick up dust, but as they chat, check out Rushing’s post below.