Memphitz
- RelationshipsMemphitz Claims K. Michelle Lied About Abuse To Derail His WeddingMemphitz is still claiming that he's completely innocent.By Ben Mock
- GramToya Johnson's Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To MemphitzHer ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya's fiancé wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- GramMemphitz Claims Reality TV Producer Told K. Michelle To Lie About Domestic ViolenceAfter Kandi Burruss called out Carlos King, Memphitz alleged that his ex K. Michelle told him King "coached her on what to say." By Erika Marie