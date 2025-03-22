Toya Johnson Raises Eyebrows With Her Questionable Comments About Lil Wayne Marriage

Toya Johnson has a lot of folks disappointed with her unfiltered thoughts, especially now that she's married to someone else.

If Lil Wayne has been on the internet recently, he's got to be scratching his right about now. We say that because one of his exes, Toya Johnson, made some interesting comments about their relationship, to say the least. Per The Shade Room, the TV star and actress dished about it during an appearance on Carlos King's podcast, Really With The King. During their discussion, Johnson suggested that if she decided, she could've been with Weezy if she wanted to. To be exact, here's what she said verbatim: "When you're young, you go through a lot, you take a lot. At a certain point, you wake up, and you be like, 'I deserve better," she said.

"'Now I have a daughter.' I could’ve still today been in that situation and can be today if I wanted to." Prior to making this bold statement, Toya Johnson revealed that Lil Wayne's constant cheating was what led her to ending things. She did clarify that they are strictly friends and have a brother and sister dynamic these days. "We talk about his girls. We have a really good relationship. We been knowing each other for so long, we don’t even look at each other like that anyway."

How Long Were Toya Johnson & Lil Wayne Together?

Still, despite her efforts, Toya Johnson has the internet pretty disappointed. It's worth mentioning that she is currently married to another man, Robert "Red" Rushing, as of 2022. They also have a daughter in Reign who was born in February 2018. "As a married woman some stuff you just don’t say 😩" one IG user commented. "Ain't no way I'd disrespect my husband like that.. Especially not to prove no imaginary point. Whew, Chile.…" another adds.

To play devil's advocate, there's the possibility that Toya was trying to say that she could've still been in the situationship with Lil Wayne if she never grew to have self-respect. However, we will admit that adding the "if I wanted to" does make it seem like she's got interest in the Louisiana rapper. If you were wondering, the two were married from 2004-2006 and share daughter Reginae Carter. However, they began dating when they were teenagers in the late 90s.

