Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Are Down To Join Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

We wonder if fellow Cash Money alum Lil Wayne feels the same way.

Juvenile was previously very angry at the NFL for not picking Lil Wayne as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, a spot that Kendrick Lamar got. But it seems like he's down to join forces to make things right in his eyes. Moreover, the Cash Money alum and his label mate Mannie Fresh recently stopped by Power 106's "Brown Bag Mornings" program, during which they discussed Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February. Of course, you probably know all the discourse around the halftime show pick. The hometown "snub," the Drake beef, Young Money loyalty, etc. However, they think it could be a huge moment.

"Oh, we are there," Juvenile remarked when asked about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance and whether they'd accept Kendrick's call for them to perform if he makes it. "Kendrick is one of the best performers we’ve ever seen. [...] In the hip-hop world, he raises the bar. So it’s something that everybody wants to see. And if he calls, I’m there."

Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Address Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl

"The thing is, the Internet makes something that it’s not," Mannie Fresh added concerning Kendrick Lamar. "[They] feel like we took a side because we said, ‘It would be cool if Wayne was in it.’ Of course we do, that’s our team. But, respectfully, Kendrick is, you know, he’s that dude." Juvenile added that he never meant to shade K.Dot and never did, remarking on how he doesn't tear people down to lift others up. However, he did speak on how Lil Wayne really wanted that Super Bowl halftime show and campaigned for it, suggesting that the Compton lyricist should at least reach out to try to make something happen.