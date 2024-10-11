Mustard Predicts Whether Kendrick Lamar Will Bring Him Out For "Not Like Us" At Super Bowl

He's got his fingers crossed, but he's excited either way.

Like all of us, Mustard seems to not have a clue what's going to happen at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance. However, even though he apparently hasn't gotten the call from K.Dot to come out for "Not Like Us" – if he even performs that track – he's still very excited for the show. The producer recently spoke with Billboard in an interview published Wednesday (October 9) about the upcoming headline event and whether or not he'll be a part of it. Fortunately, he didn't really spill a lot of secrets, as he was more focused on his excitement to just witness the spectacle like the rest of us.

"I definitely can’t wait to watch the Super Bowl, man," Mustard remarked of the Kendrick Lamar extravaganza coming next year in New Orleans. "Can’t wait. This year’s going to be pretty special. I might shed a tear [if he performs ‘Not Like Us.’] I am grateful for him to perform it on stage. If he performs it on stage by himself and doesn’t call me, I wouldn’t give a s**t. Just perform it."

Mustard Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Don’t get me wrong – call me," Mustard clarified to Kendrick Lamar via this Billboard interview, indicating that he and his team might still be putting stuff together for the Super Bowl halftime show. "If you want me, I’ll slide. But I’ll be there regardless going crazy, acting like I’m on stage. If I’m in a box, they might show me on TV from how crazy [I’ll be going]. I might stand on a chair. They might show me on the TV like, ‘He’s going berserk!’" Meanwhile, there are a lot of people who would probably react exactly like this, too. After all, it's one of the biggest hits of the year for a reason.

Still, amid all the other Super Bowl halftime show theories, there's no telling whether or not Kendrick Lamar performs the West Coast banger. If he does, then we hope that Mustard is right there with him to celebrate his latest massive hit. But no matter what's on the horizon, we can't wait to see the whole thing for ourselves.

