Prediction
- SportsBrad Pitt Gives His Super Bowl PredictionBrad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSmooth B Says Tupac Once Told Him, "I Ain't Gonna Live Past 25," Seemingly Predicting His DeathIt's no secret that 2Pac had a history of lyricizing about his own death.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Simpsons" Showrunner On Prediction Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: "Very Sad To Say This Was Not Hard To Predict""To me, this is sadly more the norm than it is a prediction. We just figured things were going to go bad," showrunner Al Jean said in a recent interview.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralArizona Rapper Goes Viral Predicting Coronavirus Pandemic On 2013 SongDr. Creep is getting a lot of attention for rapping “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking” over 8 years ago.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsConor McGregor Gives Stephen A. Smith His Dustin Poirier Fight PredictionConor McGregor is gearing up for a huge fight on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsDraya Apologizes Over Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez "Prediction"Draya Michele said that she also wants a man to love her so much that he shoots her in the foot, like what happened to Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Reveals What He Thinks Will Happen To 6ix9ineTekashi 6ix9ine has been laying the antics on thick since coming out of jail.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Simpsons" May Have Predicted Coronavirus & Murder HornetsIt looks like an episode of "The Simpsons" about a virus stemming from Asia and a swarm of killer bees may have predicted the entirety of 2020 so far.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Predicts Coronavirus Baby BoomWiz Khalifa thinks that a large number of "quarantine babies" are on the way because of the novel coronavirus.By Alex Zidel
- TVDid "The Simpsons" Predict Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Isolation?Fans are claiming that Tom Hanks' appearance in "The Simpsons Movie" from 2007 predicted his coronavirus diagnosis.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Excerpt That Predicted CoronavirusKim Kardashian shares coronavirus predicting passage written in 2008, with a screenshot after the information was sent to the family group chat by Kourtney. By Bhaven Moorthy
- SportsLaVar Ball Makes Insane Lakers Vs. Pelicans Playoff PredictionLaVar Ball is back to his usual ways although we can't say we're surprised.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDemi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl A Decade AgoHer mind.By Lynn S.
- SportsSuper Bowl 54: Predicting Who Will Hoist The Lombardi TrophyThe big game is upon us.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuper Bowl 54: NFL Execs Explain Why Chiefs Will Win In A BlowoutThis is going to be an interesting game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Gives Bold Prediction For Joshua Vs. Ruiz RematchWilder has never been a fan of Joshua.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaints Throw Subtle Shot At Stephen A. Smith For Dubious PredictionStephen A. spoke a little too soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Boldly Predicts Who Will Make The NBA Finals Out EastFans were surprised by his choice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMachine Gun Kelly Makes Bold Prediction About His Browns: WatchMGK has a lot of confidence in his hometown team.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Cast Predict One Or Two More Seasons Left Of Show"Stranger Things" unfortunately can't go on forever. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Expected To Earn $154 Million In First 6 DaysWho's headed to the theatre to watch this?By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Has Already Pulled In $160 Million Opening Weekend"Captain Marvel" marvels at the box office. By Chantilly Post