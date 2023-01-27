If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, Missouri used to have two football teams. The second team was the St-Louis Rams. Although, they have since moved to Los Angeles, which caused a lot of division in the state. Rams fans still hate Stan Kroenke, and that will never change.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the “Babylon” Paris Premiere at le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Brad Pitt Predicts The Super Bowl

Pitt is a huge Chiefs fan as a result of his upbringing, and he will have a lot to cheer for this weekend. Of course, the Chiefs are playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. If they win, they will play either the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.



Overall, this is going to be a very interesting matchup. According to TMZ, Brad Pitt was recently approached by paparazzi, who asked him for his Super Bowl prediction. As you can imagine, he picked the Chiefs, who have a very tough matchup ahead.

Brad Pitt attends the “Babylon” Paris Premiere At Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Interestingly enough, the Chiefs have lost their last three games against the Bengals. This includes last year’s AFC Championship Game in which the Bengals took the match in overtime. Needless to say, Pitt and other Chiefs fans will be praying for some good old-fashioned revenge.

