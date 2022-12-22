If you are a Chiefs fan who likes to follow the game on Twitter, then you might know of Chiefsaholic. He is a prominent Kansas City Chiefs supporter who shows up to nearly every game, either home or away. Additionally, he wears a wolf costume while doing so, which makes him stand out.

Overall, this must cost him a whole lot of money. After all, tickets are not cheap and the airfare to go to each game isn’t either. Having said that, it seems as though Chiefsaholic was funding his Chiefs obsession through nefarious means.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K. C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Chiefs Fan Robs Banks

The fan, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma last weekend. According to Sports Illustrated, this is because Babudar robbed a bank. Last Friday, he was subsequently charged with armed robbery, wearing a mask in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and threatening a violent act.

A lot going on the world but everyone take a moment to look up the Chiefsaholic fan who funded his trips to games by robbing banks in the same mask he wore to games. I’ve never been prouder to root for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/0eqIBEY1kn — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) December 19, 2022

Following this shocking news, many Chiefs fans took to Twitter to make jokes and memes about the whole situation. Needless to say, people cannot believe what is happening here, and understandably so. Overall, it is shocking to think a fan would go through this trouble just for some tickets.

ChiefsAholic after successfully robbing a bank but watching the Chiefs not cover against the Texans pic.twitter.com/JeB7UoBy0q — Full Slate Podcast (@Full_Slate_Pod) December 22, 2022

the only banging your bouta be hearing for the next 10 years pic.twitter.com/FYa5ZU9Y0P — ✞Cam✞ (@COGxCam) December 20, 2022

chiefsaholic after showing up to arrowhead after robbing a bank pic.twitter.com/AwJgivZKCP — Stefan 😶‍🌫️ (@ChiefsPIsWin_) December 20, 2022

Chiefsaholic was doing the race but ultimately he caught a case



pic.twitter.com/wIfP2cLw57 — Billy (@Billyhottakes) December 20, 2022

It is believed that this is not the first time the fan has done this to obtain some money. However, Bixby, Oklahoma was the first time he was actually caught and arrested.

As it stands, this is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the football world. Additionally, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments down below.

[Via]