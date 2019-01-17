bank robbery
- SportsChiefs Fan "Chiefsaholic" Gets Caught Robbing Banks To Fund His FandomA famous Chiefs fan named Chiefsaholic is in some big trouble.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRobin Thicke Recalls Robbery That Inspired "Shooter" With Lil WayneThe singer witnessed a bank robbery when he was a teen & wrote a song about it for his debut album, & later, Weezy used it for "Tha Carter II."By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwin Youtube Stars Arrested For Staging Fake Bank RobberyClout is a helluva drug. By Noah John
- RandomMan Tricks Woman He Met On Dating App Into Helping Him Rob A BankChristopher Castillo made a woman he met on a dating app into into an unwilling accomplice in a robbery after he tricked her into driving the getaway car.By Lynn S.
- CrimeMaryland Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Bank Wearing BlackfaceAuthorities are searching for a man in blackface who robbed a Maryland bank.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomColorado Bank Robber Tosses Around Money On Street & Shouts "Merry Christmas"Free this man! By Noah C
- CrimeOregon Police Digitally Edit Mugshot To Match Witnesses Description Of Bank RobberThere seems to be some tampering.By Cole Blake
- SportsSergio Da Silva Could Face Seven Years In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Bank RobberyThe MMA fighter is facing some serious time.By Alexander Cole