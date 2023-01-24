Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs a huge scare on Saturday in the Divisional Round. During the first half, Mahomes went down with a high ankle sprain. With the score fairly close, Chad Henne had to come into the game. Subsequently, the backup QB scored a touchdown before Mahomes came back.

Overall, it was a scary time for Chiefs fans as it felt like their season was over. Mahomes is likely going to win MVP this season, and they need him if they want to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Unfortunately, he has a high ankle sprain which means his status for Sunday is up in the air.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes Speaks

Since Saturday, many have tried to claim that Mahomes will not play against the Bengals. This is because high ankle sprains are almost impossible to come back from that soon. However, many are forgetting that Mahomes has access to some of the best medications in the world.

In fact, Mahomes himself is hinting that he is a lock for Sunday’s game. While taking to Instagram last night, Mahomes posted a video of himself with the caption “see you Sunday, Chiefs Kingdom.” This is great news for the Chiefs who are going to be in the fight of their lives against a hungry Bengals squad.

As many Chiefs fans already know, the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs three times in the last calendar year. Overall, the Chiefs do not play well against Cincinnati, and they need to change that if they want to make an appearance in this year’s Super Bowl.

