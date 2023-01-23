Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s divisional-round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to the update, Mahomes said that he still planned to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

League sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter that an MRI confirmed the details of the injury. The test revealed no other damage.

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Mahomes suffered the injury to his ankle late in the first quarter after being tackled awkwardly. He stayed in the game to finish the drive, but Chad Henne later replaced him. Mahomes eventually returned in the second half but was noticeably playing hurt.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters: “It feels better than I thought it was going to be now. Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now, so we’ll see how it feels. But I’ll hop right in the treatment and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100% by next week. Luckily for us, we played the early game on Saturday, so we get an extra almost half a day that I can let that ankle rest.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added: “Let’s just see how it goes here the next couple days. It’s going to be sore, I know, but let’s see where he is at. He’s had this before, and he was able to keep pushing through.”

The Chiefs will be taking on the Bengals on Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 PM.

Ouch. Better look at the Mahomes injury pic.twitter.com/zEUp5eJSln — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes on playing through his ankle injury:



“Obviously I missed some throws I think I could've made if I were in the right foot position. But luckily for me, I'm not in the right foot position all the time, so I'm able to make some throws like that anyways." pic.twitter.com/mtQUEbKhLZ — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 22, 2023

