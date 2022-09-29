Skip Bayless is almost cartoonish in the way he hates certain athletes. There is an argument to be made that Bayless sometimes purposely lies about certain guys just so that he can win a debate. The best examples of this are LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers, who Bayless seems to hate with a burning passion.

Another athlete that can be added to this list is Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is one of the best QBs in the entire NFL and he has shown the world just how good he is. Despite that, Mahomes catches quite a bit of flack from Bayless, especially on Thursday as Bayless had a scathing critique of the Chiefs superstar.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

While comparing Brady to Mahomes, Bayless tried to say that Mahomes is one of the worst throwers in the history of the NFL. If you know anything about football, you quickly realize how preposterous this statement is.

“Brady was graded No. 1 in the league last year, I guess he just fell off…Mahomes is one of the worst throwers I’ve ever witnessed,” Skip said. “The Chiefs just lost to the Colts, who looked pathetic. It’s Saturday Night Live-ish to me. Patrick Mahomes has the worse footwork aside from Aaron Rodgers.

The Chiefs just lost to the Colts, who looked pathetic. It's Saturday Night Live-ish to me. Patrick Mahomes has the worse footwork aside from Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes and Brady will play each other on Sunday night, and it is sure to be a good game. Brady has largely struggled this season, while Mahomes has been pretty good, albeit there have been signs of weakness.

