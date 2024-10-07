Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Yet Another Chart Record After Grammys Submission

After all, he's the one that ups the score with them.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" continues to break records, as the Drake diss track recently became the song to spend the longest amount of time at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart across the metric's 35-year history. For those curious, the previous title defender was Lil Nas X's 2019 breakout, "Old Town Road." In the latest tracking week, the West Coast banger streamed 17.1 million times in the United States, garnered 2,000 digital downloads, and received 45.4 million radio audience impressions. As for the Hot 100, "Not Like Us" remains in the top ten (currently at No. 10) in its 21st consecutive week after previously topping the chart.

Furthermore, this song's continued success is well-timed, as Kendrick Lamar recently submitted it for the Grammys next year. The categories that "Not Like Us" might be nominated for are the following: Record of the Year (production), Song of the Year (songwriting), Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. He, Future, and Metro Boomin also submitted "Like That" for consideration in all these categories, save for Best Music Video. Finally, K.Dot producer Sounwave said they also submitted "Euphoria," but it's unclear what categories they submitted it for consideration for.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Not only that, but this comes as rumors currently go wild over a potential Kendrick Lamar album coming soon. This is because of a recent Bloomberg report that claims that he will go on a stadium tour next year. In addition to this supposed trek, the Compton lyricist's Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans next February also hints at a possible rollout on the way. Fingers crossed...

In fact, the Bloomberg report claims that both Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna turned down headlining at Coachella in 2025. While the piece attributes Kendrick's decision to his supposedly upcoming tour and Super Bowl slot, no such explanation emerged for RiRi other than a growing business empire, plus a growing family. As such, we're still in the dark when it comes to the pgLang creative's next moves. But it's clear that a lot of people are still enjoying the heck out of "Not Like Us" in the meantime.