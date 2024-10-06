Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Adds "Euphoria" To Grammys 2025 Consideration List

We'll see what the "culture" is feeling at the Grammys...

It seems like Kendrick Lamar submitted more songs for the Grammys next year than we initially thought. For those unaware, he submitted "Not Like Us" and his Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That" for Record/Song of the Year, Best Rap Song/Performance, plus Best Music Video just for the former. However, according to frequent K.Dot producer Sounwave, it seems like "Euphoria" is also up for consideration at the 2025 Grammy Awards. His Instagram post indicating this didn't specify what categories it was for, but we can assume that it was probably for the same ones as the other two tracks.

Of course, this move wasn't without its fair share of controversy, whether due to the Grammys' track record with hip-hop or that one Drake like on "Family Matters." But we also doubt that Kendrick Lamar would be getting this much flack if that battle didn't happen, as plenty of rap artists didn't get that same criticism for submitting their work for Grammys consideration this year. It's kind of similar to what happened with the Super Bowl halftime show, at least partially.

Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Is Apparently Up For Grammys Consideration

However, there were some other interesting updates regarding "Like That" in particular recently. Barry White's estate recently filed a copyright lawsuit against the song, but it's for the sample that Metro Boomin used for the beat. That sample is what allegedly infringed on White's copyright, so Future, Kendrick Lamar, the St. Louis producer, and their labels aren't codefendants in the case... yet. Prosecutors did state that they left the door open to direct action against them if the supposed indemnification provided to them from the original White samplers is insufficient in the court's eyes.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar fans recently got a chance to look back at an alternate visual take on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The photographer for the album's cover art recently revealed some outtakes with his family for the cover shoot in which he holds his son Enoch and a shotgun in different pictures. We wonder what else is in the Compton lyricist's vault. But we'll see if his offerings this year as part of the Drake battle get some Grammy love.