Kendrick Lamar Will Reportedly Embark On Stadium Tour After Super Bowl

Is the rollout coming soon?

Ever since the Drake battle ended, Kendrick Lamar fans have been wondering if he will stay quiet for a while longer or if he will follow right back up with more material. When he announced his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, it was clear that he plans to make a big splash next year, hopefully with a new album to move on from the beef. Moreover, Bloomberg recently reported that K.Dot is apparently planning a 2025 stadium tour after the Super Bowl, which is why he reportedly turned down a headlining slot at next year's Coachella festival. Of course, this is all just speculative, so take it with a grain of salt.

However, this seems pretty plausible if Kendrick Lamar does plan to release a new album this year or the next. His last trek for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was one of the most successful hip-hop tours of all time, so a level-up doesn't seem out of the question. Right now, the question is timing. But you know how fans are: they will continue their theorizing and speculation until they actually have an announcement or new release in their hands.

Kendrick Lamar Will Supposedly Hit The Stadiums Next Year

All that said, before Kendrick Lamar embarks on this supposed stadium tour, he will see whether or not he will be up for any Grammys. He submitted three of his Drake diss tracks for consideration at the 2025 awards ceremony: "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin, "Euphoria," and "Not Like Us." Both "Like That" and "Not Like Us" were submitted for Song/Record of the Year and Best Rap Song/Performance, with the latter also being submitted for Best Music Video. For "Euphoria," on the other hand, we don't have the info on what categories they submitted it for, but we can assume that it's for the same ones as the others. Just to be clear, these aren't official nominations; they're only tryouts for a nomination, if that makes sense.