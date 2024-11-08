Kendrick Lamar Secures Seven Nominations For 2025 Grammys After Drake Beef

You know how the "Family Matters" bar goes...

Kendrick Lamar just opened his mouth... and got seven nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, the ceremony for which will take place early next year. Of course, all these nods relate to the explosive battle with Drake from earlier this year, so let's break them down. Starting with his gasoline over a dimly lit fire, the Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That" was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. As for the West Coast banger "Not Like Us," this got a Best Music Video nomination, as well as nods in the following categories: Record of the Year (production), Song of the Year (songwriting), Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Furthermore, we're sure that a whole lot of pgLang riders and OVO Stans alike are debating all this online as we speak. Of course, it's not much of a surprise: Drake himself predicted as such on "Family Matters," and no one can deny the critical, commercial, and cultural impact of these diss tracks. Nevertheless, it now officially joins other Kendrick Lamar debates brought about by his greatness, such as the conversation around his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show next February.

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Grammy Nominations

In addition, all this news comes as we're witnessing how the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef bled over into other areas beyond hip-hop. Now, the question is whether it will result in an on-court NBA rivalry, as Drizzy attended a Toronto Raptors game against the Sacramento Kings to mean-mug and talk smack about Kings player (and former Raptor) DeMar DeRozan. The Compton native appeared in the now Grammy-nominated music video for "Not Like Us" and popped out onstage at K.Dot's Juneteenth concert.