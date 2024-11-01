Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Becomes L.A. Dodgers' Anthem For World Series Win

It's wild how this Drake diss takes on a wholly new life.

Kendrick Lamar took over the rap world for a couple of months this year thanks to his battle with Drake, and "Not Like Us" is the anthem that we will remember the beef through... for better or worse. No matter your thoughts on the showdown or on the song itself, you can't deny that the track took on a new life of its own for not only Los Angeles hip-hop, but for the city of L.A. in all of its many facets. For example, the Dodgers recently used the song to celebrate their World Series win after it soundtracked their post-season. "They not like us" is certainly a phrase worthy of competitive sports, and they backed up their bravado with a dub.

However, when Kendrick Lamar explained the track's meaning in his eyes during a conversation with SZA for Harper's BAZAAR, fans raised their eyebrows. "Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent," he stated. "Now, if you identify with the man that I represent... This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

Regardless of what you think of that breakdown, Kendrick Lamar's spirit is not a new one in hip-hop, nor will it be an old one in the distant future. Ice Cube recently explained why he lyrically compared himself to K.Dot on his new song, explaining that they are both "provocative" artists.