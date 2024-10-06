LA Dodgers Use Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" As Anthem For Postseason

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is everywhere.

The L.A. Dodgers are using Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as the anthem for their 2024 postseason. The organization featured the song in a hype video with Anthony Anderson that they titled, "They Not Like Us - Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Postseason."

When the video made its way to X (formerly Twitter), hip-hop fans had plenty to say about the move. "This year just gets longer and longer for the Canadian," one fan wrote. Another posted: "Drake still getting cooked I love to see it." Others joked about Anthony Anderson starring in the hype video: "Anthony Anderson pulled one of the greatest covers, for years I thought dude was from Chicago, come to find out he From Compton." One user brought up JAY-Z selecting Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. "And this is why Jay-Z picked him for the Super Bowl!! Not a dodgers fan, but this is dope!!" they wrote.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Kicks It In The Bleachers At Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Kendrick Lamar Signs Autographs During Dodgers Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Kendrick Lamar signs autographs before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

JAY-Z announced that Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, last month, causing a stir on social media. Many hip-hop fans had hoped that he'd give the platform to Lil Wayne, considering his hometown of New Orleans is hosting the game. In confirming Lamar as the headliner, JAY-Z described the rapper as "a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," in a statement. "His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," he added.

Dodgers Prepare For The Playoffs