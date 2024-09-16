JAY-Z And Beyonce Look Thrilled As The Isley Brothers Serenade Them At Fanatics Event

JAY-Z and Beyonce were both in attendance at the grand opening of a new Fanatics Sportsbook location on the Atlantic City boardwalk in New Jersey on Sunday. In a viral clip from the ceremony on social media, they can be seen celebrating while The Isley Brothers perform right in front of them. When The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram, fans noted how unbothered they seemed amid the criticism of JAY-Z's decision to platform Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX instead of Lil Wayne.
"The Carters don’t be caring wth y’all be saying about them! They be ignoring y’all like a fly in the wall! Y’all be talking to yourself!" one user wrote. Another added: "The way the black community have this strong hate towards them is why we will never see someone in jays shoes again!" Others continued arguing about the Super Bowl decision amongst themselves.
JAY-Z & Beyonce Attend Grammy Awards
Fans have been arguing that Lil Wayne should get to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, considering the game is being held in his hometown of New Orleans. Jay explained the decision in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” he said. “His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”
The Isley Brothers Perform For JAY-Z & Beyonce
Elsewhere during the ceremony, Jay cut the ribbon, posed for pictures with Michael Rubin, and more. Check out the clip of The Isley Brothers performing at the Fanatics event below. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.
