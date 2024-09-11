Joe Budden Hints At Knowing "The Hottest Tea" About JAY-Z Choosing Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Joe Budden has weighed in on Super Bowl LIX.

Joe Budden spoke at length during the latest episode of his podcast about the theory that JAY-Z intended to disrespect Drake by helping select Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. In doing so, Budden hinted at knowing "the hottest tea" about something that happened backstage with Lil Wayne.

Budden began by admitting that, if he were JAY-Z, he wouldn't like Drake's decision to put out a house album, which he did with Honestly, Nevermind, during the same year that Beyonce did with Renaissance. "You gotta understand, we're dealing with the 'power' part of 'money, power, respect.' That's the part that we have to focus on. People with power are going to exert it, now, when this much is at play," Budden began. From there, he brought up having some "tea." "I'm hearing that there was an event where something happened backstage," he added, before saying it was "too hot" to go into further detail. "But something happened backstage at one of them shows."

Drake Speaks With JAY-Z & Beyonce During The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Drake attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

From there, Budden complained about the overall reaction to the NFL selecting Lamar. "I'm upset that we announced a Black hip-hop halftime performer and we just muddy the water with who we think should've been, or who y'all think should've been the Black performer," he added, before targeting young hip-hop fans. "Y'all wasn't even alive for the hundred years of Kid Rock, and Guns & Roses, and Bruce Springsteen."

Joe Budden Speaks On Super Bowl LIX

Several voices in hip-hop, including Nicki Minaj, Cam'ron, and more, complained that the league didn't go with New Orleans' own, Lil Wayne. Check out Budden's full comments on the Super Bowl Halftime Show below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

