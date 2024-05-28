Joe Budden Puts Kendrick Lamar In His Top 5 Of All Time, But There's A Catch

BYCole Blake428 Views
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Budden already has Kendrick Lamar as an all-time great.

Joe Budden says he'd put Kendrick Lamar in his list of the five best rappers of all time, but admits there's several other names that could slot into the final spot. Speaking about the topic on his podcast, he explained that the top four spots are all locked in with 2Pac, JAY-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., and Nas, but the fifth place is where things get malleable.

"If he ain't 5, he's 5B, 5C, 5D," Budden began. "For me, it's 'Pac, Hov-- in no order. I'm just naming them. 'Pac, Hov, Biggie, Nas, and after that everything can get tricky. I'm gonna choose to put a Kendrick there. If I didn't put Kendrick there, I'm putting 3k there. If I don't put 3k there, I'm putting Wayne there. There's 10 names that, they beat the rest of y'all and Kendrick is there. There's 10 names that, I don't give a f*ck what rapper y'all name, these 10 win. The MCs know it, the entertainers know it. Them 10 did what the f*ck they had to do."

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy Award For Best Rap Album

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Budden has been speaking on Lamar quite a bit in recent months as the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper has been feuding with Drake. He already declared Lamar the winner in that beef following the iconic weekend he dropped "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

Joe Budden Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's Legacy

Check out Budden's comments on his top five rappers of all time in the clip above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden as well as Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

