Joe Budden Weighs The "Good" & "Bad" From J Cole's Apology To Kendrick Lamar

Joe Budden broke down J Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar from the Dreamville Festival on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast. In doing so, he found "good" and "bad" to take away from the incident. The apology arrived after Cole already dissed Lamar on the outro to his new mixtape, Might Delete Later.

“I’m all for J Cole’s mental health being well," Budden began while discussing the positives. "I said last pod that anybody who wants to bow out of this thing please feel free to because this is not for the weakhearted. It’s not. It comes with a lot more than 1000 phone calls. If you not ready to move in a different capacity, if you not ready to speak in a different capacity like I said earlier, risk some relationships, if you not ready to see n****s that you thought were friendly turn unfriendly– This is before you get to anybody laying a bar. Your lifestyle has to change.” From there, he listed his credentials in the game. He further described Cole’s decision as a “bold, mature move for hip-hop.”

Read More: Joe Budden Blasts J Cole For Kendrick Lamar Diss Response: "Call A Killer!"

Joe Budden Arrives At JAY-Z's 40/40 Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the bad, Budden explained that had he talked to any veterans such as JAY-Z, they would’ve advised against his move. “This is totally unacceptable,” he said of the way Cole handled the entire situation. He added that Cole’s lack of energy on “7 Minute Drill” and subsequent backtracking only made “Like That” sound even harder. Check out Budden's full comments below.

Joe Budden Addresses J Cole's Apology

Drake has still yet to respond to Lamar, but fans think a diss track is imminent. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Budden Loves Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Drake & J. Cole On Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"

[Via]