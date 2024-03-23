Kendrick Lamar Praised Drake For Putting Him On Years Before "Like That" Diss, Resurfaced Clip Reveals

Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album We Don't Trust You finally arrived this week, and needless to say, the reactions have been huge. Kendrick Lamar's appearance on "Like That" has gone especially viral, as he went after both Drake and J. Cole on his verse. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he rhymes. "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack."

Of course, social media users have been out in full force sharing their takes on the diss since the release, and a lot of them aren't happy. Some even recently took the opportunity to dig up an old clip of Kendrick talking about Drake in an old interview. Oddly enough, he had nothing but nice things to say.

Kendrick Lamar Discusses Drake In Old Clip

"Drake is a real good dude, first and foremost," he says in the clip. "He heard my music probably a year back, reached out and just gave me respect on it... It was a mutual feeling for us, us appreciating the music." Kendrick went on to explain how Drake invited him to join him on tour when he was still up and coming, claiming everyone involved had a "great bond." While it remains unclear exactly what prompted Kendrick to slam the Canadian hitmaker on "Like That," it's apparent that he had a major change of heart somewhere down the line.

