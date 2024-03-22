Drake Looks Despondent In New Photos, Fans Think Kendrick Lamar's Diss Is To Blame

Future and Metro Boomin's eagerly awaited collaborative album We Don't Trust You finally arrived today, and needless to say, the fallout has been major. Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" is going especially viral, as he ripped Drake and J. Cole to shreds. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he rhymes. "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack."

He clearly left little room for interpretation, and for obvious reasons, his verse has social media users split. While most can agree that Kendrick's feature is a highlight on the album, others wish he would have spared Drizzy, and are curious about what this means for his relationship with Future and Metro Boomin. He's yet to comment on the debacle publicly, but some recent shots of his trip to Miami seem to paint a pretty clear picture of where he's at right now.

Drake In His Feelings In Miami

In the photos, Drake looks sad as he strolls down the sidewalk, though it's unconfirmed whether or not this is due to Kendrick's diss. In one of the photos, he's wearing earbuds, and some commenters joke that he might have been bumping "Like That" for the first time. "Bro was listening to Kendrick cooking him," one fan writes. "Look at his face he def listening to the verse," another says.

While many users think he's down in the dumps, others think he's plotting, and will be quick to respond with a diss of his own. What do you think of Drake looking sad in his new photos from Miami? Do you think Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss hit him hard? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

