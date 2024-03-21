Drake Shows Off How Much He Sweats During Tour Shows

Drake is no stranger to sharing some up-close-and-personal details with fans on social media. He loves to take to Instagram with a series of pictures and videos recapping what he's been up to recently. That was the case once again when he shared a series of photos accompanied by his own lyrics "BIG AS THE SUPER 🥣" as the caption. The post includes some pictures and videos of him and J. Cole during their recent tour, but it's a video showing the aftermath of their tour shows that got a lot of attention.

In one of the clips from his most recent Instagram post, Drake pulls off the white undershirt he's wearing. Then he wrings an absolute ton of sweat out of it. In the comments fans can't believe how sweaty he gets up on stage. "4th slide crazy! You giving 200% on that damn stage!" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Dat power ranger suit gon make ya sweat like dat 😂" another comment jokes. Check out the bizarre video of how much Drake sweats while on stage below.

Drake Wrings Out The Sweat From His Shirt After A Show

Over the weekend Drake popped up alongside a college basketball team. He was present with the University Of Houston Cougars when they were awarded one of the four number-one seeds in this year's March Madness tournament. His appearance led plenty of fans to bring up the alleged "curse" he brings to sports teams. In the past teams have lost shortly after getting an endorsement from the rapper.

Drake has been a college basketball fan for a while. Earlier this month he found himself back in the Kentucky Wildcats' locker room recreating a classic picture. What do you think of the amount of sweat that Drake's shirt collects while he's performing? Have you already, or do you plan on seeing one of the stops on the It's All A Blur tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

