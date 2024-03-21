Drake Shows Off How Much He Sweats During Tour Shows

Drake showed off exactly how much energy he puts into his live shows.

BYLavender Alexandria
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Drake is no stranger to sharing some up-close-and-personal details with fans on social media. He loves to take to Instagram with a series of pictures and videos recapping what he's been up to recently. That was the case once again when he shared a series of photos accompanied by his own lyrics "BIG AS THE SUPER 🥣" as the caption. The post includes some pictures and videos of him and J. Cole during their recent tour, but it's a video showing the aftermath of their tour shows that got a lot of attention.

In one of the clips from his most recent Instagram post, Drake pulls off the white undershirt he's wearing. Then he wrings an absolute ton of sweat out of it. In the comments fans can't believe how sweaty he gets up on stage. "4th slide crazy! You giving 200% on that damn stage!" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Dat power ranger suit gon make ya sweat like dat 😂" another comment jokes. Check out the bizarre video of how much Drake sweats while on stage below.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake Wrings Out The Sweat From His Shirt After A Show

Over the weekend Drake popped up alongside a college basketball team. He was present with the University Of Houston Cougars when they were awarded one of the four number-one seeds in this year's March Madness tournament. His appearance led plenty of fans to bring up the alleged "curse" he brings to sports teams. In the past teams have lost shortly after getting an endorsement from the rapper.

Drake has been a college basketball fan for a while. Earlier this month he found himself back in the Kentucky Wildcats' locker room recreating a classic picture. What do you think of the amount of sweat that Drake's shirt collects while he's performing? Have you already, or do you plan on seeing one of the stops on the It's All A Blur tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
