Drake Joins Houston For Selection Sunday, Worrying Fans About His Curse

Houston University Cougars star guard Jamal Shead presented Drake with a custom basketball jersey on Selection Sunday. The Toronto rapper had helped the team celebrate landing the No. 1 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. The school chairman, who is also the Houston Rockets owner, Tilman J. Feritta, brought out Drake to watch the results.

"We always want to welcome a guy who calls Houston his second home," Feritta said. "He really wants to be a part of the community. Huge sports fan, he can play a little b-ball too." Houston will be facing the Longwood University Lancers in their first-round matchup. They're favored by 24.5 points according to ESPN.

Drake Speaks At "Till Death Do Us Part" Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California.

When House of Highlights shared the clip of Drake at Houston's watch party on Instagram, fans quickly mentioned the Drake curse. "The drake curse gonna make this team a round of 32 exit," one user wrote. Another joked: "There goes Houston winning streak it’s gone now." The other teams to earn No. 1 seeds in the tournament were UConn, Purdue, and North Carolina. While UConn won the Big East Tournament, the remaining three No. 1 seeds all lost in the semifinals or finals of their respective conference tournaments.

Drake Poses With Houston Jersey

Check out the clip of Drake surprising players for Houston above. He's previously voiced his support for Kentucky in years past. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

