NCAA Tournament Bracket Revealed: UConn, Houston, Purdue, UNC, Land No. 1 Seeds

The full list of 68 schools that made the NCAA Tournament has been revealed with UConn, Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina taking the No. 1 seeds. While UConn is coming off of a Big East Tournament win, the remaining three top seeds all lost in the semifinals or finals of their respective conference tournaments. North Carolina is perhaps the most controversial of the No. 1 seeds.

"There was a lot of discussion, obviously, North Carolina got it. We looked at some head to heads, but overall, North Carolina had a magnificent season," Dr. Charles McClelland, the chair of the selection committee, said on CBS' selection show, as caught by ESPN. "They did what they were supposed to do in the regular season." The team finished 27-7 on the year but lost to NC State in the ACC Tournament.

UConn Celebrates Winning The Big East Tournament

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: The Connecticut Huskies pose for a photo during the trophy ceremony after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Basketball Tournament Final at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024 in New York City. The Huskies won 73-57. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While UConn represented the Big East at the top of the bracket, it was an uncharacteristically disappointing performance for the conference overall in terms of representation. In addition to UConn, only Marquette and Creighton made the cut. St. John's and Rick Pitino finished the year with a six-game win streak before dropping to UConn in the Big East semi-final by just five points. Still, they are on the outside looking in along with a number of other disappointed teams.

The Bracket Is Here

THE BRACKET IS SET 😤 let the madness begin pic.twitter.com/dF2y29XrEa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2024

Check out the full seeding for the bracket above. The first games will be tipping off on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NCAA Tournament on HotNewHipHop.

