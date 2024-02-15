Sexyy Red Jokes About Putting Drake On Child Support As "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Goes Viral

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout artists of 2023. Overall, she has co-signs from a ton of different artists. However, no co-sign was bigger than the one she ended up getting from none other than Drake. She got to be one of the openers on his tour, and there were times when she got to feature on massive songs. For instance, on For All The Dogs, Sexyy Red got to be on the song "Rich Baby Daddy." This is a track that also features the likes of SZA, and is considered one of the best on the entire project.

Throughout the last few months, fans have been theorizing about when the music video for this song would end up making its way to YouTube. After all, these are three big artists on one song. Well, on Wednesday, Drizzy finally gave us the music video and it boasted a unique DIY aesthetic. Sexyy Red's water breaks during the video and we get to see her in the hospital as well. Moreover, there is one scene in which Drake kisses her pregnant belly. This led to a hilarious contemplation from Sexyy on Twitter.

Sexyy Red With A Contemplation

"I’m wrong if I put drake on child support?" Sexxy asked. Her fans thought this was pretty humorous. It also feeds into the rumor that was perpetuated by some who claimed Drake was, in fact, the father of her newborn child. Of course, this is nothing to back up such a rumor. Sexyy Red has a pretty good sense of humor, and she definitely knew what she was doing with this tweet. Now, in 2024, it will be interesting to see how she follows up her success. There will be some lofty expectations for her, and there is no telling what she will be able to accomplish.

Was this one of the best videos of the year so far?

