Sexyy Red Shares New Music Video From The Hospital Room Where She Gave Birth

One thing Sexyy Red has never been is predictable. The rapper had a breakthrough 2023 and did so by keeping everyone on their toes. That was the case when they surprised fans last year by dropping a new announcement while in the middle of touring with Drake. That announcement was that she was pregnant, which she confirmed in an Instagram post alongside SZA. Despite her pregnancy, she continued to perform and capitalize on her hype which upset some of her haters online.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red gave birth to her second child. She let her fans know with an announcement post on Instagram that was exactly the kind of thing they've come to expect from her. She posed in some sensual positions before ever even taking off her hospital gown. "Sexyy Mama back bthc" she captioned the post which was unsurprisingly met with mixed reactions. But taking those pictures wasn't the only thing she did while still in her hospital room. Check out the newest video she shared below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's Mystery Man Unveiled

Sexyy Red's Hospital Music Video

"The Champ Is Hurr!!" Sexyy Red captioned a recent tweet. Attached to the post is a new music video for Red's Hood Hottest Princess Deluxe cut "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." In the video she dances around her hospital room, seemingly not that long after giving birth. Red twerks, throws some money around and even appears to open up her gown and flash out the window.

In the comments some fans dished out praise for her unique lane within rap. "this is why I like her. she goofy af for no reason" one of the top comments on the post reads. Others agreed, leaving comments like "She really filmed this after giving birth she’s too funny" and "Love how she be havin fun, and don’t even care what people think." What do you think of Sexyy Red recording a music video right after giving birth to her second child? Do you like the video that resulted? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]