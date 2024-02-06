Sexyy Red's Controversial Post-Pregnancy Photo Dump Has Everyone Talking

Sexyy Red's actions and personality are controversial, to say the least. The way she conveys herself in her lyrics, music videos, and on social media is avant-garde, but also normal in today's society. Many want to leave her behind in 2023, but that is not going to happen. Red is here to stay, especially after how successful she was throughout the year. 2024 is off to an exciting start for her personally. She can now officially say she is a mother of two children. Sexyy Red's pregnancy has been a trending topic online over the past 24 hours and it is because of her new photo dump.

The Missouri MC has been pregnant since she went on tour with Moneybagg Yo back in the summer of 2023. However, she did not announce she was carrying a child until October. Sexyy Red was doing her best to keep it under wraps, but it was just too much and she was "tired of fakin." To help celebrate the birth of her newborn, Red posted some interesting photos.

Read More: Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On The Controversy Created By A Dubious Report About His Haircut

Sexyy Red's Pregnancy Is What We Would Expect It To Be

In the collage above, Sexyy Red is doing some daring poses of her rear and front end in her pregnancy gown. One of them even had to be covered up with a star emoji. Fans were making jokes about how fast her pregnancy was, but also in disgust of how she was behaving at the hospital. One person writes, "this is so embarrassing you a grown woman be serious for once." Another adds, "so sad to see & shawties praise this s***." This one even went as far as to say, "

these is some trifling a** pics😭😭😭" Regardless of the reactions, we are happy to see Red doing well post-pregnancy.

What are your thoughts on Sexyy Red's post-pregnancy photos? Do you think she deserves the criticism she is getting, why or why not? Is her online persona shrouding how she actually is in real life? Or, is this an accurate representation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of pop culture and music.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Host "Vultures" Volume 1 Listening Party In Chicago