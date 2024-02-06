Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Host "Vultures" Volume 1 Listening Party In Chicago

Kanye West's Vultures is just three days away from dropping. His collaborative tape with Ty Dolla $ign has been mercilessly pushed back, tracklists have changed, and volumes have been added. It would not be a Ye release if things were not somewhat chaotic. Fans can finally expect this thing to finally release on Friday, February 9. The volume point is important because there are three of them. They will be dispersed throughout the next two months.

There are tons of exciting features on Kanye West's Vultures such as Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Lil Durk, Future, and more. The fact that we are receiving three separate albums is exciting and also familiar. Ye did this back in 2018 when he went on one of his most memorable trio runs. Kids See Ghosts, ye, and contributions to Pusha T's DAYTONA presented some of his best work. Hopefully, these Vulture volumes will replicate that excellence to some degree.

Kanye And Ty Dolla $ign Are Finally Doing It!

We have some more riveting news about the rollout from HipHopDX. According to them, Ty Dolla $ign and Mr. West have announced the listening party details. They did so on their Instagram accounts with two simple posters. One says "Vultures United Center Chicago 02 08 24." The next slide shows the number "1." This indicates it will exclusively be for the first entry of the album, so there could be two more for the subsequent volumes. If this goes through on Thursday, this could be one of the biggest music events in the last few years.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosting a listening party for Vultures and its first volume in Chicago this Thursday? Will they finally follow through with this, why or why not? Will this first installment be the best out of the three? Will this be as iconic as The Life of Pablo listening party? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vultures. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

