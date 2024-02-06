Lisa Ann Responds To Matt Rife Show Arrest With Photographic Evidence That She Is Innocent

Lisa Ann is a former adult film star who has remained extremely famous since her retirement. Overall, she is a name that carried a lot of weight back in the day, so she still has a fanbase. Moreover, she hosts podcasts and even has some skin in the game when it comes to sports gambling. Needless to say, she continues to do quite well for herself. However, she did find herself at the center of controversy the other day as she ended up getting arrested while attending a Matt Rife comedy show.

The show was at Radio City in New York, and Rife had made it so no one was allowed to film him. Security claims that Lisa Ann had her phone out which subsequently led to her getting escorted out and detained by the NYPD. The actress posted a video of the arrest on social media and proclaimed her innocence. Now, she is following that up with a photo of herself in the crowd at the event. In the post, she makes the claim that she was not the one holding the phone.

Lisa Ann Has Receipts

"In this photo, I am seated facing the stage with my arm over my chair watching the show. The person on the phone was not me," she wrote. Furthermore, Lisa Ann issued a statement where she thanked fans for their support. She also expressed empathy for security workers and their role at events. However, she did note that the arrest left her "bruised both physically and emotionally." It was clearly a traumatic moment for her, and we hope she is doing okay.

