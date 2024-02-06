Sexyy Red Gives Birth: How Many Kids Does The Rapper Have?

Sexyy Red is now a mother of two kids! The rapper was among the most prominent breakout stars of 2023 in the music industry and had an impressive and inspiring run throughout the year. This is also especially considering that she was pregnant for over half of 2023, and she still delivered every time. In a way, the birth of her child is a significant marker of the culmination of all her efforts throughout the year.

Admittedly, there’s not a lot that is known about the family dynamics of Sexyy Red and her kids. However, the “Pound Town” rapper has always embraced being a parent. While dealing with everything that comes with being in the entertainment industry, she also proudly wears the hat of motherhood. Here’s what we know about Sexyy Red’s kids.

Read More: Sexyy Red Is 2023's Hip-Hop MVP

Chuckie

Sexyy Red gave birth to Chuckie in 2020, and he is the eldest of her two kids. While Chuckie’s exact birth date is unknown, it's reported that he is between three and four years old. Similarly vague, the identity of Chuckie’s father has stayed unknown to the public. Interestingly, Sexyy Red’s rise to stardom is indirectly linked to him. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Red shared that her baby daddy cheating on her prompted her to write a diss track in 2019. Subsequently, she put it out, kicking off her rap journey. Surprisingly, listeners received it very well and encouraged her to lean into her rap talent. She took them up on their advice, continued rapping unabashedly, and the rest is history.

Several months after that diss track, the couple welcomed Chuckie. Throughout her career, Sexyy Red has made sure to never be too distracted by the music. There are several clips online that show her taking Chuckie with her to shows and events. Accordingly, Chuckie proudly supports his mom from backstage, secured with Red’s team. The “SkeeYee” rapper dotes on her child and loves him very much. Understandably, she rarely ever shares photos or videos of him. She sparingly features Chuckie in her content, like Instagram Lives and behind-the-scenes footage. It's a move to protect him from the public, and give the youngster a semblance of a private and safe life.

Read More: Sexyy Red Felt Went Through Great Lengths To Hide Her Pregnancy While On Drake's Tour

Second Child

For many months in the initial stages of her second pregnancy, Sexyy Red hid the fact that she was expecting. However, in late 2023, she surprised fans by finally revealing that she had been pregnant for a while. On October 14, 2023, she announced her pregnancy via Instagram. The post included several photos which showed the rapper’s sizable baby bump. In the first photo, Sexyy Red posed with SZA, who knelt next to her. Additionally, the post’s caption simply read, “Team boy or team girl.” Well, we’re still not sure which of the two teams guessed right. However, on February 5, 2024, the baby finally came into the world. The child’s name and sex are yet to be revealed, but with their arrival, Sexyy Red is now a mother of two kids.

[via]