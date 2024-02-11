Is Drake Dropping A "Rich Baby Daddy" Video? Fans Seek Answers On Rapper's Instagram

Drake could be dropping a music video for "Rich Baby Daddy". At least that's what fans think based on the rapper's social media. Images of Sexyy Red and SZA on Drizzy's Instagram Story have led fans to believe that Drake could be hyping a potential music video for the For All The Dogs track. Featuring the two aforementioned femcees, "Rich Baby Daddy" peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, there is no further confirmation beyond the cryptic Instagram posts to confirm the theory about a music video.

Of course, Drake will be eager to steer the conversation around him back towards his music. In recent days, social media has been rife with content relating to a reported leak of an alleged sex tape featuring Drake and adult actress and activist Mia Khalifa. The existence of the tape is largely unsubstantiated but the topic has gone viral regardless. Neither party has openly addressed the rumors at this time.

Read More: Drake Tells Adin Ross The Price Of Flying On His Private Jet

Drake Asks SZA To Release "Joni"

Meanwhile, Drake recently pressed SZA to drop one of her unreleased tracks. In late January, Drizzy posted a screenshot of SZA's published Soundcloud snippets of "Joni" to his Instagram Story. "My [goat emoji], pls drop this," Drake added to the image. The song, first teased in 2020 during a Rolling Stone interview, has been partially released as a minute-long snippet online. The trap beat is written from the perspective of Joni Mitchell, the iconic folk musician. It's unclear whether Drake's endorsement will see the song finally come to light.

SZA is currently riding high after a massive win at last week's Grammys. She, along with Phoebe Bridgers, won the 2024 Grammy for best pop dup/group performance for their track "Ghost in the Machine". The pair most notably won the award over Taylor Swift, who was nominated for her track "Karma", which featured Ice Spice. "Holy sh-t THANK YOU @phoebe_bridgers!!!I F-CKING LOVE YOU B-TCH !! 🥹😩Thank you to @RecordingAcad!!!!!!! I’m so grateful 🥹🙏🏾 and thank you to every producer on this record especially rob and Carter 🥹🫡🫶🏾 love u gang . WE GOT ONE !! 🤞🏾😭," SZA wrote on X after the award was announced. "Ghost in the Machine" peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA Beef

[via]