Drake Recreates Iconic Kentucky Basketball Meme: "All My Brothers Left Me"

There are far too many amazing Drizzy memes to name, and hopefully this first revamped version is a sign that he'll do the same for others.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Drake rocks Kentucky blue on these... you know, and it's one of many, many incredible memes of him over the years. Some are a bit more insulting than others, a few are just funny no matter what, a couple are pretty cringe, but one of the most enduring and random is the photo of him sitting in University of Kentucky basketball gear amid the actual team about a decade ago. In fact, it's wild to see familiar faces in that pic such as a young Devin Booker sitting right in front of the 6ix God in the original meme. However, it looks like the Toronto superstar recently went back to visit, and decided to fool around for old times' sake.

"Oh hell nah all my brothers left me [crying laughing emojis]," Drake captioned a new snap of him in the exact same position as the original Kentucky meme and dressed in almost the same exact same get-up. The only difference is that now he's alone in the pic, so it looks like he still needs to work on his jumper and a more consistent transition defense if he wants to become a star. Jokes aside, it's heartening to see Drizzy acknowledge his impact on pop culture. He's obviously known it for years and years, but some artists never really reckon with their importance in meme culture. Plus, the 37-year-old hasn't let his age dilute his sense of humor.

Read More: Drake Loses Massive Bet As Francis Ngannou Suffers Brutal KO

Drake Revisits One Of His Most Iconic Memes

Elsewhere in the world of OVO, there are some new dating rumors swirling around its boss. Moreover, Drake and Latto's sister Brooklyn were recently spotted together, prompting a lot of speculation. At first, folks thought there would be a collab between the two MCs, but then they realized the depth of the potential tea here. While it's not uncommon for him to get rumors like this floating around, they are a bit more rare than other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red recently thanked the "Virginia Beach" hitmaker for all the gifts he gave her so far over the course of their friendship. Some of those gifts will be only for one person, which in this case is the St. Louis star. But others, like the many memes of him over the years, are treasures that we can all share. Good luck next year, Aubrey, we know you've got one heck of a floater. Log back into HNHHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake.

Read More: 4batz Inks Deal With Drake’s OVO Sound

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOMViralDrake Co-Signs Hilarious Meme That Depicts Him As A Cartoon Character
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsViralDrake’s Best Instagram Posts: "Take Care," Air Drake & More
Drake Yeat For All The Dogs Hip Hop NewsViralDrake Might've Just Teased A Yeat Collab On "For All The Dogs"
drake draya micheleViralDrake & Latto's Sister Brooklyn Dating Rumors Spark Comparisons To Draya Michele & Jalen Green