Drake Recreates Iconic Kentucky Basketball Meme: "All My Brothers Left Me"

Drake rocks Kentucky blue on these... you know, and it's one of many, many incredible memes of him over the years. Some are a bit more insulting than others, a few are just funny no matter what, a couple are pretty cringe, but one of the most enduring and random is the photo of him sitting in University of Kentucky basketball gear amid the actual team about a decade ago. In fact, it's wild to see familiar faces in that pic such as a young Devin Booker sitting right in front of the 6ix God in the original meme. However, it looks like the Toronto superstar recently went back to visit, and decided to fool around for old times' sake.

"Oh hell nah all my brothers left me [crying laughing emojis]," Drake captioned a new snap of him in the exact same position as the original Kentucky meme and dressed in almost the same exact same get-up. The only difference is that now he's alone in the pic, so it looks like he still needs to work on his jumper and a more consistent transition defense if he wants to become a star. Jokes aside, it's heartening to see Drizzy acknowledge his impact on pop culture. He's obviously known it for years and years, but some artists never really reckon with their importance in meme culture. Plus, the 37-year-old hasn't let his age dilute his sense of humor.

Drake Revisits One Of His Most Iconic Memes

Elsewhere in the world of OVO, there are some new dating rumors swirling around its boss. Moreover, Drake and Latto's sister Brooklyn were recently spotted together, prompting a lot of speculation. At first, folks thought there would be a collab between the two MCs, but then they realized the depth of the potential tea here. While it's not uncommon for him to get rumors like this floating around, they are a bit more rare than other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red recently thanked the "Virginia Beach" hitmaker for all the gifts he gave her so far over the course of their friendship. Some of those gifts will be only for one person, which in this case is the St. Louis star. But others, like the many memes of him over the years, are treasures that we can all share. Good luck next year, Aubrey, we know you've got one heck of a floater. Log back into HNHHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake.

