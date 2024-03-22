Pusha T Trends As Fans Fantasize About His Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Drake & J. Cole Diss

Pusha T is someone who is not friendly with Drake. Overall, the feud between the two had been ongoing for years, but it was happening below the surface. However, once 2018 came around, all bets were off. Push ended up dropping a diss track called "Story Of Adidon," which had some huge revelations about Drake's personal life. It was one of the most scathing diss tracks we have heard in quite some time, and fans continue to talk about it. In fact, whenever Drake is dissed, fans harken back to Pusha's song.

A great example of this is what happened today with Kendrick Lamar. By now, you probably know that he dissed Drake and J. Cole on the track "Like That." This song is on the new Future and Metro Boomin album called We Don't Trust You. In this track, Kendrick says he is not part of a big three, and that his music will outlast Drake's. All of these disses are done in a much subtler way, but we digress.

Kendrick Disses Drake And J. Cole

With this diss out in the ether, Pusha T began trending on social media. As you can see from the tweets below, fans began to fantasize about how Push must be feeling about all of this. It even led to some humorous memes, and questions about why Pusha T didn't at least get a couple of bars on the song. Having Pusha T on the song probably would have been overkill. That said, there is no doubt that he is probably sitting back and laughing at the situation.

Pusha T Gets Thrown Into The Fire

Let us know what you thought of the Kendrick Lamar diss, in the comments section down below. Do you think Drake and J. Cole are going to respond? Do you believe Pusha T should throw his hat into the ring on all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

